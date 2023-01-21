Cork horticulture student admits growing €8k of cannabis in grow-tent in his bedroom 

The student's solicitor said his client "describes himself as a heavy user of cannabis".
In terms of the valuation of the drug at over €8,000, the solicitor said this was a State valuation of cannabis plants that was arguably much greater than the value that a defendant would place on the drug. File picture

Sat, 21 Jan, 2023 - 17:02
Liam Heylin

A horticulture student was caught with a fully operational grow-tent at his home where he was cultivating over €8,000 worth of cannabis.

Ciaran O’Donovan of 27 Wycherly Terrace, College Road, Cork, pleaded guilty to being in possession of the cannabis for his own use and cultivating the drug.

Garda Eoin Harrington executed a search warrant at the defendant’s home shortly before 9pm on February 23, 2021. Garda Harrington was accompanied by the garda dog unit at the time.

Sergeant John Kelleher said: “A fully operational grow-tent with 11 mature cannabis plants valued at €8,800 were located in Ciaran O’Donovan’s bedroom along with €150 worth of harvested cannabis herb.

“Full admissions were made by Ciaran O’Donovan in relation to cultivation and possession of cannabis for personal use while being formally interviewed during his detention.” The 37-year-old was not in any way involved in the sale or supply of the drug, defence solicitor, Frank Buttimer said at Cork District Court.

“He describes himself as a heavy user of cannabis. There is no question but that he would benefit from a probation report,” Mr Buttimer said.

In terms of the valuation of the drug at over €8,000, the solicitor said this was a State valuation of cannabis plants that was arguably much greater than the value that a defendant would place on the drug.

Mr Buttimer said the accused was working part-time and studying horticulture – “whatever the coincidence with horticulture in this case,” the solicitor added.

Judge Olann Kelleher adjourned the case until March 30 for a probation report on the accused.

