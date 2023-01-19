Homeless man 'chasing career in music' fails to show up in court on abusive behaviour charge

A 36-year-old homeless man — pursuing a career in music — who got bail on Monday despite Garda objections, failed to turn up in court on Thursday.
Paul Daly, who is from Wexford, does not avail of hostel accommodation and has not applied for social welfare. On the charge of engaging in threatening or abusive behaviour on St Patrick’s Street on Sunday, he said he was singing.
Faced with a Garda objection to him being granted bail, he said he would turn up in court if granted bail and told Judge Kelleher: “It is a career in music I am chasing.”
Judge Kelleher asked: “What sort of music?” He replied, “From my heart.”
Judge Kelleher said: “I am going to grant him bail.”
Turning to the accused, the judge said he had great sympathy for him and asked him where he busked. The defendant replied: “All around the city. I have a guitar. But for the last four months I am just dancing and singing.”
Judge Kelleher asked: “Irish dancing?” The accused man laughed and replied: “No, hip-hop.”
Judge Kelleher said on Monday: “I hope you turn up on Thursday. I don’t want you in jail.”
When Paul Daly’s name was called by registrar, Ciara Smalle, it emerged he had not come to court.
Issuing a bench warrant for his arrest, the judge remarked: “The guards were right and I was wrong.”