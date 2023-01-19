Three arrested in Waterford as €45,000 seized in organised crime probe

Three men, two aged in their 30s and one in his 40s, arrested on suspicion of money laundering 
Gardaí recovered €45,000 cash following searches in Waterford city as part of Operation Thor.

Thu, 19 Jan, 2023 - 16:50
Mairead Sheehy

Three men have been arrested and a large sum of cash has been seized following a number of searches conducted by gardaí in Co Waterford earlier today.

Gardaí recovered €45,000 in cash following searches carried out in Waterford city as part of the ongoing Operation Thor.

Three men, two aged in their 30s and one in his 40s, were arrested on suspicion of money-laundering offences.

The men are currently detained at Tramore and Dungarvan Garda stations under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Investigations are ongoing.

