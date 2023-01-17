Young Englishman fined for smashing up room in Cork's Imperial Hotel

A young Englishman visiting Cork for work stayed at the Imperial Hotel overnight and smashed up a room causing €1,300 worth of damage.

20-year-old Jayden Gilligan of Lanehead Avenue, Cheshire, England, pleaded guilty at Cork District Court to causing criminal damage at the room in the Imperial Hotel on South Mall, Cork, on August 11, 2022.

The charge sheet specified that the damage included the breaking of glass from a balcony door, an armchair, a table and an air-conditioning unit. Sergeant John Kelleher said that on the date of the incident the gardaí were notified of damage caused to a room at the Imperial Hotel.

“Considerable damage was caused to the room. When Mr Gilligan was searched following his arrest he had six grammes of cannabis,” Sgt Kelleher said. The bill for damage came to €1,317. He also had €150 worth of cannabis in his possession.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said: “He has no record in Ireland or in the UK, where he is from. This is a 20-year-old man who is single and working in the electrical trade. He came to Ireland to do particular work. He became intoxicated and engaged in this act of damage.

He was probably intoxicated to the extent that he was not aware what he was doing.

"He comes across as a very decent individual. He has brought full compensation to court. He has travelled from the UK to Ireland to be in court for this case on four separate occasions.

“At all times he expressed remorse to gardaí and to management at the hotel.” Mr Buttimer said the defence never sought any proof from the prosecution and that from the very beginning the young man was “putting his hands up”.

“I don’t think we will see him around the courts again.”

Judge Olann Kelleher said: “You cannot just go to a hotel and damage all the property in the room. You cannot go into a room and break all the furniture.”

The judge imposed a fine of €750 on him for causing the criminal damage and a €200 fine for having cannabis in his possession for his own use.