Widow of Console founder to go on trial for fraudulent trading and money laundering

The widow of the late founder of suicide prevention charity Console has been given a trial date in 2024 to face allegations of fraudulent trading and money laundering.

Patricia Kelly (61) of Alexandra Manor, Clane, Co. Kildare, is the widow of the charity's former chief executive, the late Paul Kelly. She is charged with two counts of fraudulent trading and one count of money laundering on dates between December 2006 and July 2016.