Accused robbed two taxi drivers at knifepoint within two hours of each other

A Buttevant-based man accused of robbing two taxi drivers at knifepoint will apply to have the case against him struck out if the Director of Public Prosecutions does not give directions in the case within two weeks.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said on behalf of Jake Sheeran, that the application would be made on January 30 to have the charges struck if the DPP directions were not available.

Judge Olann Kelleher remanded the accused in custody until that date on the application of Sergeant John Kelleher.

Jake Sheeran appeared before Cork District Court by video link from prison charged with two counts of robbery.

Mr Buttimer said the accused had been granted High Court bail but had been unable to meet the bail conditions.

Detective Garda Mark Durcan testified previously that both alleged robberies occurred on Sunday, October 2 last in Cork city within just over two hours of each other, one before 10pm and the other soon after midnight.

In the first incident, it is alleged that the accused got into a taxi at Parnell Place in Cork and asked the driver to take him to Kent Railway station for a train. It was alleged that he produced a knife and held it to the driver’s throat.

“The taxi-driver felt a sharp object on his neck and he was told: 'Move and I will cut your throat’. He was in complete fear and he handed over all his cash — €80,” Det Garda Durcan said.

Two hours later, it is alleged he got into a taxi on St Patrick’s Street to be taken to the Gold Rush casino on MacCurtain Street. It was alleged that he pulled out a knife and told the driver: ‘Empty your pockets’. The driver handed over coins. He demanded more, saying: ‘Better give me more money or I will cut you good.’ The driver took €20 of coins from the boot of the car and gave it to him, the detective said.