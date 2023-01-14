Bus passengers urged to contact Gardaí investigating death of Dublin woman

A woman who was found dead in an apartment in Dublin on Friday has been named locally as 41-year-old Maud Coffey.

Gardaí are continuing the investigation into her death and a man, aged in his 50s, remains in custody at Finglas Garda Station.

A post-mortem has been completed and the investigating team have received a preliminary report. Details will not be released for operation reasons.

The scene at Royal Canal Park in Dublin 15 remains sealed off due to ongoing forensic and technical examination.

A Senior Investigating Officer has been appointed to the case and a Garda Family Liaison Officer is liaising with Ms Coffey's family.

As part of the investigation, Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was travelling on the number 120 Dublin Bus route - Rathbourne Avenue to Merrion Row - on Friday morning to come forward.

The bus left Rathbourne Avenue at around 8.30am and travelled to Spindrift Avenue, Royal Canal Park where an incident took place.

An person who was travelling on this bus, or who was in the vicinity of Spindrift Avenue, between 8.15am and 9am is asked to contact Gardaí.

Gardaí are also asking anyone with video footage from the bus or any of the named locations to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to Gardaí at Cabra on 01 6667400, The Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

The investigation is ongoing.