'I’m directing traffic': Intoxicated man blocked motorists in Cork city

A 42-year-old man in a highly intoxicated condition stood out in front of two lanes of afternoon traffic at Parnell Place in Cork waving his arms around, and when gardaí asked him what he was doing he said: “I’m directing traffic.”

Cormac Fitzpatrick’s impromptu intervention on traffic flows in the city occurred at around 3.30pm on November 17, 2022.

Garda Jonathan Corcoran saw him blocking two lanes of traffic while also waving his arms around. Asked what he was doing, he said he was directing traffic. At the time the 42-year-old resident of Cork Simon Community was unsteady on his feet, slurring his words and his eyes were bloodshot, Judge Olann Kelleher was told at Cork District Court.

Fitzpatrick then shouted ‘fuck you’ at the security man from a nearby premises.

He had 33 previous convictions including 14 for being drunk and a danger, and seven for threatening behaviour.

He pleaded guilty to similar charges in respect of the Parnell Place incident. And to complicate matters for him he has a one-month suspended sentence hanging over him and the new offence could trigger the activation of that sentence.

Frank Buttimer solicitor said of the defendant: “The only danger he was creating was for himself."

But Mr Buttimer said the man had been benefitting from the assistance of a key worker and clinical nurse through Housing First and he is also dealing with a probation officer.

Judge Olann Kelleher agreed to adjourn sentencing until March 1 for a report on the defendant’s progress.