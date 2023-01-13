Five men due in court in connection with drug-related intimidation

The men are charged with a total of 19 offences following an ongoing investigation into drug-related intimidation in North Dublin called Operation Fógra
Five men due in court in connection with drug-related intimidation

Four men, aged in their 20s, and one in his 30s, will appear before the Dublin Districts Courts this morning.

Fri, 13 Jan, 2023 - 10:40
Mairead Sheehy

Five men are due in court this morning in connection with a garda investigation tackling drug-related intimidation.

Four men, aged in their 20s, and one in his 30s, will appear before the Dublin Districts Courts this morning.

The men are charged with a total of 19 offences following an ongoing investigation into drug-related intimidation in North Dublin called Operation Fógra.

Four of the men are expected to appear before Swords District Court while a fifth man is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice, Dublin.

A Garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.

Operation Fógra was set up as part of the Garda National Strategy under Operation Tara.

More in this section

Man charged over threats to burn down asylum hotel Man charged over threats to burn down asylum hotel
Cork publican fined for stealing man's iPhone in long-running row Cork publican fined for stealing man's iPhone in long-running row
'It isn’t just the royal brothers who are at each other’s throats', judge tells warring brothers 'It isn’t just the royal brothers who are at each other’s throats', judge tells warring brothers
Drugs#Drugs Crisis#CourtsDublinGardai
Four Courts, Dublin

Man who violently stabbed 'Satanist' flatmate in Limerick apartment appeals conviction

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.255 s