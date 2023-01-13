Five men due in court in connection with drug-related intimidation

Five men are due in court this morning in connection with a garda investigation tackling drug-related intimidation.
Four men, aged in their 20s, and one in his 30s, will appear before the Dublin Districts Courts this morning.
The men are charged with a total of 19 offences following an ongoing investigation into drug-related intimidation in North Dublin called Operation Fógra.
Four of the men are expected to appear before Swords District Court while a fifth man is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice, Dublin.
A Garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.
Operation Fógra was set up as part of the Garda National Strategy under Operation Tara.