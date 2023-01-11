Mother gets protection order against ex who performed solo sex act in pool changing room

A mother has secured a domestic violence protection order against her ex-partner who performed a solo sex act in the presence of onlookers in a changing room of a busy public swimming pool and leisure centre.

At a family law court, Judge Alec Gabbett granted the woman the protection order after she told him that her ex-partner has been putting her through "mental torture".

The woman told the court that she feels unsafe in her home and alleged that her ex-partner has been following her around and watching her from outside her home.

The couple have a child together and the woman told her that her ex-partner has one hour of supervised access.

Asked by Judge Gabbett why the access is supervised, the woman said that her ex-partner performed a sex act “in front of people at the swimming pool — there were kids present”.

Judge Gabbett said: “This was a case of indecent exposure effectively. The issue here is that all access has to be supervised and everyone who was making that decision was concerned there that he was a danger to children? Is that what led to the break up of your relationship?”

The swimming pool changing room offence occurred three years ago in January 2020 and in response, the woman replied: ‘Yes — I was unaware of everything.”

'Double life'

The woman said that she was in a relationship with the man for a number of years “but he lived a serious double life”.

She confirmed that they separated three years ago.

The woman said that her ex-partner “is intimidating me and scaring me”.

She said: “I am afraid to leave my house with our child.”

Asked has her ex-partner ever physically assaulted her, the woman said: “He never put a hand on me.”

Judge Gabbett said that it was an appropriate case to get the gardaí to serve the protection order on him.

In the criminal case, the man last year escaped jail after pleading guilty to exposing his genitals intending to cause fear, distress, or alarm to another person in a public place and engaging in an act of masturbation at the leisure complex on January 30, 2020.

'Element of perversion'

In the district court, Judge Mary Larkin told the court that there was “an element of perversion” in the offence and “related to the involvement of innocent third parties in the act”.

Judge Larkin said: “You can’t get away from the fact that there were onlookers to the offence. I accept that it is what it is and it is extremely unpleasant.”

Judge Larkin said that a report on the man before the court confirmed that he is “at medium risk of re-offending”.

Sgt Aiden Lonergan told the family law court that the man has not come to Garda attention in the more than two years since the offence.

The Probation Service told the court that the accused has been very co-operative and relevant interventions that would be necessary would be made if the man was put on a Probation Bond.

Judge Larkin said there was no question of striking the case out and said that she would put the man on a probation bond.

The man was not present for the protection order application as it was done on an ex-parte basis with only one side present.

A protection order is a temporary court order and the man will be able to contest any Safety Order application his ex-partner brings to court in the future.