Judge orders couple married for over 40 years 'to get on with each other'

A judge has urged a pensioner couple married over 40 years and who live in different parts of the same house to get on with each other.

At the Family Law Court, Judge Alec Gabbett made his comment after both gave sworn undertakings not to verbally or physically abuse each other.

The court was told that the wife lives upstairs while her husband lives downstairs.

Previously, the court heard in June 2021 that the man refused a request from his wife, who was suffering from two suspected minor heart attacks, to call an ambulance.

At the Family Law Court in June 2021, the woman alleged that she was suffering from chest pains at home when she sought assistance from her husband.

The two have previously given undertakings in court not to enter each other’s bedrooms and bathrooms at their home.

In June 2021, Judge Mary Larkin granted the woman the protection order and also granted the husband a protection order after he alleged that his wife hit him with a frying pan.

Safety order

The husband was bringing a new safety order application against his wife and it was struck out by Judge Gabbett on the basis of the sworn undertakings.

Judge Gabbett said to the two in their 60s to “try now and get on with each other”.

Asked by Judge Gabbett if they can co-exist peacefully, the woman said: “I would love to be able to get on with him and to speak properly, like an adult would speak to each other, but he won’t, he is old school.”

The couple travelled separately to the court from their rural home and the woman said the court trip cost her €150 in a taxi fare.