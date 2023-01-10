Shots fired at house while child was sleeping inside

“This was a reckless attack on a home where a number of people, including a child, were asleep in their beds," a PSNI spokesperson said.
Shots fired at house while child was sleeping inside

The PSNI has appealed for information after shots were fired at a house in Derry (Niall Carson/PA)

Tue, 10 Jan, 2023 - 09:10
Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Shots have been fired at a house in Derry while the occupants, including a child, were asleep in their beds.

Detectives are appealing for information following the incident in the early hours of Tuesday.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “It was reported just before 12.20am that two loud bangs had been heard outside an address in the Melmore Gardens area.

“The occupants of the house, who were in bed at the time, were awakened by the noise.

“Thankfully, there were no reports of any injuries, however, the victims have been left shaken and damage was caused to the front door of the property.

“It was reported that three men dressed in dark clothing were seen running away from the property in the direction of Leenan Gardens.

“This was a reckless attack on a home where a number of people, including a child, were asleep in their beds.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have dashcam, CCTV or other video footage, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 21 of 10/1/23.”

More in this section

Investigations ongoing into fatal assault of man in Carrigaline Investigations ongoing into fatal assault of man in Carrigaline
Scales of justice and Gavel on wooden table and Lawyer or Judge working with agreement in Courtroom, Justice and Law concept Man accused of coercive control and harassment of woman granted anonymity
Accused at Mayfield's 'Dacent Munch' was too drunk to get up off floor Accused at Mayfield's 'Dacent Munch' was too drunk to get up off floor
shotsPlace: Northern Ireland
Police Stock

Two people taken to hospital after Co Antrim incident

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.215 s