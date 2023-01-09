Two people taken to hospital after Co Antrim incident


(Niall Carson/PA)
Mon, 09 Jan, 2023 - 23:14
Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

Two people have been taken to hospital after an incident in Ballymoney, Co Antrim.

Checkpoints and a helicopter were deployed by police in the Meadow View area.

A spokesperson for Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said a 999 call was received at 8.36pm.

“NIAS despatched two emergency crews to the incident,” the spokesperson said.

“Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, two patients were taken by ambulance to Causeway Hospital.”

Local UUP councillor Darryl Wilson said: “The specific area and details have not yet been confirmed.

“It is my understanding that the PSNI are carrying out door-to-door inquiries at present as well as the significant search operation which is ongoing.

“I have spoken to the PSNI and will update further when I have more information.”

Two people taken to hospital after Co Antrim incident

Investigations ongoing into fatal assault of man in Carrigaline

