Investigations ongoing into fatal assault of man in Carrigaline

Matt O'Neill who died following an assault in Carrigaline

Mon, 09 Jan, 2023 - 17:48
REBECCA LAFFAN AND PÁDRAIG HOARE

Gardaí are continuing their investigation into the fatal assault of a man in his 20s in Carrigaline in recent weeks.

Matt O'Neill, 29, was critically injured in Glenwood Estate, Carrigaline, Co Cork on Wednesday evening December 28, 2022.

He was first treated at the scene by paramedics before being rushed to Cork University Hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery.

Gardaí confirmed yesterday that Mr O’Neill had died in hospital.

They said they are continuing to appeal to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact them.

An autopsy was scheduled to take place today, while gardai stated that investigations are ongoing.

Anyone who was in the vicinity of Glenwood between 5pm and 5.45pm on December 28, particularly any road users who may have camera footage including dashcam of the incident, is asked to make contact, gardaí said.

Two men in their late teens have appeared in court in relation to the incident. They are Jordan Deasy, aged 18, of Ravensdale, Heron’s Rd, in Carrigaline, and Ricardo Hoey, aged 19, of Ardcarrig, Carrigaline.

<p>The defence agreed with the judge that the restrictions were not for the benefit of the accused. File picture: iStock</p>

