Man, 20s, killed after collision between car and van in Limerick

The R513 in Limerick

Mon, 09 Jan, 2023 - 14:59
David Kent

A man in his 20s has died after a collision between a car and a van in Limerick.

Gardaí were called to the scene on the R513 Garryspillane to Ballylanders Road at around 6.15am on Monday.

There had been a collision between a car and a van, with the driver of the car pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been removed to University Hospital Limerick where a post mortem will take place in due course.

The driver of the van, a man in his late 50s, has been taken to Cork University Hospital to be treated for injuries which are believed to be non-life threatening.

The R513 is currently closed from Garryspillane village to Ballylanders village with local diversions in place.

A technical examination of the scene is currently underway by Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward. 

A Garda spokesperson said: "Any road users who were travelling in the area at the time who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make it available to gardaí.

"Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bruff Garda Station on 061 382 940, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station."

Man charged with Bruna Fonseca's murder in Cork appears in court by video link

