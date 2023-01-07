Two men charged after gardaí seize 2kgs of cannabis in Cork

Gardaí in Gurranabraher seized two kilos of cannabis herb during an incident on Wednesday and two men were arrested on Friday and brought before Cork District Court.
Garda Peter Kelleher gave evidence of arresting 19-year-old David McNamara of Beechtree Avenue, Ard Sionnach, Shanakiel, Cork, and 25-year-old Michael O’Sullivan of 3 Ballycurreen, Airport Road, Cork.
Both men were charged with possession of cannabis herb and having it for sale or supply at 52 Steps, Innishannon Road, Fairhill, Cork, on January 4.
Neither man made any reply to the charges against him when arrested, charged and cautioned.
Sergeant Pat Lyons said there was no objection to the two accused being released on bail on conditions, including the surrender of passports, signing at their local garda station and providing a contact number and being contactable on that number 24/7.
Judge Olann Kelleher adjourned the cases until March 20 to allow time for directions to be obtained from the Director of Public Prosecutions.