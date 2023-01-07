Two men charged after gardaí seize 2kgs of cannabis in Cork

Judge Olann Kelleher adjourned the cases until March 20
Two men charged after gardaí seize 2kgs of cannabis in Cork

Gardaí in Gurranabraher seized two kilos of cannabis herb on Wednesday. File picture

Sat, 07 Jan, 2023 - 10:02
Liam Heylin

Gardaí in Gurranabraher seized two kilos of cannabis herb during an incident on Wednesday and two men were arrested on Friday and brought before Cork District Court.

Garda Peter Kelleher gave evidence of arresting 19-year-old David McNamara of Beechtree Avenue, Ard Sionnach, Shanakiel, Cork, and 25-year-old Michael O’Sullivan of 3 Ballycurreen, Airport Road, Cork.

Both men were charged with possession of cannabis herb and having it for sale or supply at 52 Steps, Innishannon Road, Fairhill, Cork, on January 4.

Neither man made any reply to the charges against him when arrested, charged and cautioned.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said there was no objection to the two accused being released on bail on conditions, including the surrender of passports, signing at their local garda station and providing a contact number and being contactable on that number 24/7. 

Judge Olann Kelleher adjourned the cases until March 20 to allow time for directions to be obtained from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

More in this section

Global drugs survey Cork teenager accused of threatening to cause damage to woman’s home
Viorel Doroscan at Blanchardstown District Court Two men charged with murder of man whose body was found wrapped in carpet
Man due in court after €300k cannabis seizure in Cork City Man due in court after €300k cannabis seizure in Cork City
#Courts#Drugs CrisisPlace: Cork
Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill with Natalie McNally’s brothers (left to right) Declan, Niall and Brendan McNally (Liam McBurney/PA)

Police hunting killer of Natalie McNally search areas near her home

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.225 s