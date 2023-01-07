Two men charged after gardaí seize 2kgs of cannabis in Cork

Gardaí in Gurranabraher seized two kilos of cannabis herb during an incident on Wednesday and two men were arrested on Friday and brought before Cork District Court.

Garda Peter Kelleher gave evidence of arresting 19-year-old David McNamara of Beechtree Avenue, Ard Sionnach, Shanakiel, Cork, and 25-year-old Michael O’Sullivan of 3 Ballycurreen, Airport Road, Cork.