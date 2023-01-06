Two men charged with murder of man whose body was found wrapped in carpet

Two men have been remanded in custody after gardaí charged them with murdering a 22-year-old man in Dublin a day before his body was found dumped in Co Meath last month.

A dog-walker discovered Mahamud Ilyas lifeless and wrapped in carpet in a field on December 10, in Kilbride, near the Meath-Dublin border.

The deceased lived in the west Dublin area with his family — originally from Somalia.

Gardaí arrested two men on Wednesday and detained them at Blanchardstown Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Viorel Doroscan, 21, of Bay Meadows, Hollystown, Dublin 15, and co-accused Otniel Richardo Clejan, also 21, and from Verdemont, in Blanchardstown, were charged at about 5pm on Thursday.

They were held overnight before being brought to appear before Judge David McHugh at Blanchardstown District Court on Friday morning.

Each man was charged with the murder of Mr Ilyas at an apartment in Verdemont, in Blanchardstown, on December 9.

Relatives of the defendants and the deceased sat silently in the public gallery as evidence was given.

Ricardo Clejan at Blanchardstown District Court on Friday morning. Picture: Colin Keegan/ Collins

The defendants, originally from Romania, did not address the court and have not yet indicated a plea.

Garda Sergeant Michael Redmond told the court Mr Doroscan had been asked if he had a response to the charge. Mr Doroscan told station Sergeant Catriona White, "No, miss," and he was handed a copy of the charge sheet.

Solicitor Brian Keenan applied for legal aid, telling the court Mr Doroscan "is not working and not in receipt of social welfare".

Garda Sergeant Emma Brady told Judge McHugh Mr Clejan "made no reply" to charge.

His solicitor Richard Young asked for a court interpreter to be available at the next hearing, but the co-defendant Mr Doroscan did not require one.

The district court does not have the jurisdiction to hear a bail application in a murder case, which requires an application to the High Court.

Judge McHugh remanded the pair in custody to appear via video link at Cloverhill District Court on January 13.

Judge McHugh acceded to the defendants' request to grant legal aid after being furnished with statements of their means and noting there was no Garda objection.

They were the third and fourth men to be arrested as part of the investigation into the death of Mr Ilyas. Two other men were released pending a file to the DPP last month.