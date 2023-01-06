Suspected cannabis herb worth €300k and €15,500 in cash seized in Cork City 

A man aged in his 30s has been arrested
Suspected cannabis herb worth €300k and €15,500 in cash seized in Cork City 

The seizure was made shortly after 6pm on Thursday evening by gardaí from the divisional drugs unit in Anglesea Street Garda Station.

Fri, 06 Jan, 2023 - 11:40
Ann Murphy

A man is being questioned this morning about a seizure an estimated €300,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb.

The seizure was made shortly after 6pm on Thursday evening by gardaí from the divisional drugs unit in Anglesea Street Garda Station. The officers stopped and searched a man on Grattan Street in the city centre and a quantity of cannabis herb with an estimated value of €6,000 was seized.

A Garda spokesman said: “The male, aged in his 30s, was arrested and taken to Bridewell Garda Station, Cork, where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.” 

Following the arrest, a house in Sunday’s Well was searched, and an additional 15kg of suspected cannabis herb was located with an estimated value of €300,000.

Gardaí said that cash to the value of €15,500 was also located.

The spokesman added: “All items have been seized by investigating Gardaí and the drugs will be subject to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland (FSI).” Gardai said the seizure and arrest was made under Operation Tara.

Investigations are ongoing.

More in this section

Cork woman facing jail after demanding room at hotel housing Ukrainian refugees Cork woman facing jail after demanding room at hotel housing Ukrainian refugees
woman steals trousers at the boutique Cork shoplifter with 146 previous theft convictions jailed for 10 months 
Court hears of Corkman's 'inept attempts' at stealing sunglasses and cash from parked cars Court hears of Corkman's 'inept attempts' at stealing sunglasses and cash from parked cars
<p>The court heard Bohdan Bezverkhyi expresses regret for what happened. Picture: Dan Linehan</p>

Man charged with Cork hit-and-run involving GAA commentator further remanded in custody

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.222 s