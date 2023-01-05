Teacher Enoch Burke shows up at school despite direction to stay away

Teacher Enoch Burke turned up at Wilson's Hospital School in Co. Westmeath on Thursday as the school returned after its Christmas break.

Mr Burke was previously incarcerated at Mountjoy Prison for three months for failing to comply with a High Court injunction secured by the school, preventing him from attending and attempting to teach any classes.

He was released towards the end of December, although he did not purge his contempt of court. In a statement, An Garda Síochána said it is aware of the attendance on Thursday but that these matters refer to a “civil order”.

“The role of An Garda Síochána is to ensure peace and public order is maintained, and no criminal offence is committed.”

Last August, Mr Burke was suspended on full pay by the school where he is employed over allegations of misconduct made against him.

Suspension

As part of his suspension, he was directed to stay away from the school until the disciplinary process had been completed.

Mr Burke claims his suspension is unlawful, and that he was wrongfully jailed arising out of his opposition to transgenderism.

The school claimed he refused to comply with the direction to stay away and obtained a High Court injunction preventing him from attending and attempting to teach any classes at the school.

Arising out of his failure to comply with the court order, he was deemed to be in contempt of court and was incarcerated at Mountjoy.

Last month, Mr Justice O'Moore ordered that Burke be released, stating this was one of those "rare cases" where a coercive imprisonment should stop, for the moment, even though he did not purge his contempt.

This week, Mr Burke sought an injunction preventing the school from holding a disciplinary meeting where allegations of misconduct will be considered.