Court hears of Corkman's 'inept attempts' at stealing sunglasses and cash from parked cars

A man was caught stealing sunglasses from a parked car after he returned to the vehicle to retrieve his mobile phone.

Stephen Moore, formerly of Knockfree Avenue, Fairhill, Cork, had left his phone in the car when he was carrying out the theft.

The defendant pleaded guilty to getting into two parked cars on the same evening and stealing the glasses from one of them and taking money from a van on an earlier occasion.

Defence solicitor, Frank Buttimer, said: “He was under the influence of drugs at the time. Such was the state of his hopeless addiction that these were inept attempts. He gave the money back. He gave the sunglasses back.

“It was bound to fail because of the ineptitude.” Mr Buttimer said the offences dated back a long time. He said one of the reasons the cases had not come to court before now was that the accused had been living in the UK.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed a two-month sentence on the first charge of interfering with a car and he imposed a concurrent six months for stealing from the parked van. However, the judge suspended the sentences.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis outlined the background to the offences: “On June 5, 2017, after midnight gardaí received a report of a man sitting in a car at Knockpogue Avenue, Farraranee. This man – Stephen Moore – had returned to the scene having left his mobile phone in this vehicle.

“On being arrested by Garda Orla Coakley, Stephen Moore handed over a pair of sunglasses he had taken from the car. There was no damage caused.”

In an earlier incident on May 17, 2017, a wallet was stolen from a van on South Mall, Cork. A witness told the van driver who ran down and stopped the defendant outside the Oliver Plunkett bar.

He did give it back when the owner demanded it but it was missing €170 and bank cards. The culprit ran away. Once again Garda Orla Coakley arrested him shortly afterwards.