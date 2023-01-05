Cork shoplifter with 146 previous theft convictions jailed for 10 months 

A 38-year-old Cork woman, who had previously been convicted 146 times for carrying out thefts, has confessed to eight more incidents of shoplifting and been jailed for 10 months.

Yvonne Carroll, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to the latest offences at Cork District Court.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis outlined the background to the crimes which were committed between May and December 2022.

Defence solicitor, Shane Collins-Daly said: “She is a 38-year-old single lady. She was remanded in custody on these charges on December 11. She entered pleas of guilty as early as possible. She served a six-month sentence and was released in July 2021. She had made efforts over the 18 months since then to deal with her addiction problems.

“She suffered a traumatic incident in her teenage years that led her to get involved in drugs. She is 20 years or probably more involved in addiction difficulties.

“She was getting counselling from July 2021 but then in October 2022 her father passed away and she found herself back battling with addiction again and had a relapse.”

Judge Olann Kelleher said: “I take all of that into account but she is putting herself back in prison.”

The judge imposed a total sentence of 10 months and said that if consecutive sentences were imposed she could have faced two years in prison.

Offences

The accused went to Smyth’s on Maylor Street and stole €152 worth of toys on May 28.

On June 25, at Marks and Spencer, Merchants Quay, she stole €202 worth of clothing.

On July 23, she stole a tracksuit pants and top costing €195 from JD Sports on St Patrick’s Street.

Carroll stole €225 worth of clothing from Lifestyle Sports on St Patrick’s Street, on September 1.

Later in the month on September 28, she stole €196 of cosmetics from Boots in Merchants Quay.

On October 1, she stole four picture frames from Next in Blackpool, valued €93.

On November 14, she stole a small item from Dunnes in Merchants Quay.

And finally, on December 10 she stole €301 worth of clothing from Marks and Spencer.