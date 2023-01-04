Algerian man charged over violent disorder at Killarney direct provision centre remanded for two weeks

A 27-year-old Algerian man accused of violent disorder and of wielding a knife during a serious public order incident in Hotel Killarney, now a direct provision centre, has been further remanded in custody.

Fouad Mekhazni, aged 27, of Room 1094, Hotel Killarney, Park Road, was one of eight people brought before Killarney District Court on Tuesday charged with one count of violent disorder contrary to Section 15 of the Criminal Justice Public Order Act.

On Wednesday, at Tralee District Court, Mr Mekhazni was also charged with producing an article capable of inflicting serious injury contrary to Section 11 of the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act, at Hotel Killarney, on January 1.

His solicitor Brendan Ahern said his client denied using a knife and claimed he was acting in self defence during an incident in which a small group of Algerian men were set upon by a much larger group of Georgian men.

Mr Ahern told the court his client was an asylum seeker and the father of an infant who has lived in Ireland for just over a year.

Gardaí objected to bail, telling the court Mr Mekhazni had arrived in Ireland via France from Algeria without any identification or travel documents.

They were now seeking to establish his identity and history with the help of Interpol.

Mr Mehkazni was further remanded in custody by Judge David Waters to appear in person at Tralee District Court on Wednesday, January 18, when the question of jurisdiction will be dealt with. An interpreter is to be present.

Mr Ahern told Tralee District Court that his client will be applying for bail.