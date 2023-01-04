Cork man jailed after being caught shoplifting 50 times

Liam Heylin

 A 41-year-old Cork man who was caught shoplifting for the 50th time was jailed for ten months.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed that sentence on Ian O’Sullivan of Cherry Lawn, Church Road, Blackrock, Cork, at Cork District Court.

The sentence was for stealing a bottle of perfume worth €114 at Brown Thomas on St Patrick’s Street, Cork, on Monday, January 2.

O’Sullivan pleaded guilty to that theft and to another one on December 3, 2022 where he put a bottle of vodka under his jumper at Tesco on Paul Street, Cork.

Sergeant John Kelleher said the accused had 48 previous convictions for theft. He also had 28 convictions for theft by deception and six more for burglary.

Judge Olann Kelleher said that O’Sullivan had over 80 previous convictions for theft, fraud, and burglary offences. “He has a very serious track record and he does not turn up in,” Judge Kelleher said. 

O’Sullivan had eleven convictions for failing to appear in court and pleaded guilty to two more now.

'Difficulty with alcohol'

Joseph Cuddigan, defence solicitor, said: “He has a large number of previous convictions but none for any crimes of violence. He has a longstanding difficulty with alcohol. 

"Unfortunately, he fell off the wagon and went back on the drink. He is a very easy man for gardaí to deal with — he always makes full admissions.

“He founded the Gamblers Anonymous branch in Cork prison eleven years ago and this has been helping quite a lot of people up there.”

