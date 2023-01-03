Corkman who robbed taxi drivers at knifepoint remanded in custody

A Buttevant-based man accused of robbing two taxi drivers at knifepoint — after allegedly smoking a rock of crack cocaine — has been remanded in custody with consent to High Court bail until January 16.

Judge Olann Kelleher remanded the accused in custody until that date on the application of Sergeant John Kelleher.

Jake Sheeran appeared before Cork District Court by video link from prison charged with two counts of robbery.

The adjournment is to allow time for directions to be obtained from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Defence solicitor, Frank Buttimer, said: “He has been granted High Court bail. But to achieve that he has provide evidence of a rehabilitation bed being allocated to him but that is rather difficult for him to do from custody.”

Detective Garda Mark Durcan testified previously that both alleged robberies occurred on Sunday night, October 2, 2022, in Cork City within just over two hours of each other — one before 10pm and the other soon after midnight.

In the first incident, on October 2, it is alleged Jake Sheeran got into a taxi at Parnell Place in Cork and asked the driver to take him to Kent Railway station for a train.

Det Garda Durcan said the passenger first got into the front seat but that the driver asked him to go into the back seat, which the passenger agreed to do.

The detective alleged that when the taxi stopped, the accused got into the space between the two front seats, produced a knife and held it to the driver’s throat.

“The taxi driver felt a sharp object on his neck and he was told: ‘Move and I will cut your throat.’ He was in complete fear and he handed over all his cash — €80,” Det Garda Durcan said.

It was alleged the man who carried out the robbery then got out of the car and ran down a lane leading on to Brian Ború Street.

“Two hours later, it is alleged he got into a taxi on St Patrick’s Street and got into the front seat and asked to be taken to the Gold Rush casino on MacCurtain Street.

“When the taxi reached this location, the driver told him the fare was €5.60.

“It is alleged that he pulled out a knife and told the driver, ‘Empty your pockets’. The driver handed over coins. He demanded more, saying: ‘Better give me more money or I will cut you good.’

The driver took €20 coins from the boot of the car and gave it to him,” the detective said.

It is alleged the defendant was found with over €50 in notes and more than €20 in coins when he was arrested. The defendant admitted being in the cars but disputed the allegations.

Det Garda Durcan said the accused told him after his arrest that he smoked a rock of crack cocaine on Sunday before the two alleged robberies. He also said he smoked two cannabis joints every day.