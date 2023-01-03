Man charged with New Year's Day assault on another man in Cork house

A 44-year-old man was arrested and charged with a New Year’s Day assault on another man at a house on Magazine Road in Cork where it was alleged a man bled heavily from a head wound after being struck over the head with a glass bottle.

Garda Eoghain O’Callaghan arrested Latvian national Edgar Susinovs and charged him with assault causing harm to Valerii Demidov on January 1 at Magazine Road in Cork.

The accused was brought before Cork District Court in custody and a Russian interpreter translated the proceedings for the accused.

Sergeant John Kelleher said there was no objection to bail being granted to the accused on several conditions.

The first condition was that he would not interfere with the injured party or any other witnesses, and have no contact directly or indirectly with them. Judge Olann Kelleher stressed to the defendant that this included contact by social media.

Susinovs is required to have no intoxicants, surrender his passport and stay away from the address at Magazine Road where he and the injured party had been residing. He must supply gardaí with his new address within 48 hours.

He is to sign on at Togher Garda Station every Monday and Friday and be contactable by gardaí by mobile phone at all times.

Defence solicitor Frank Buttimer was appointed to represent the accused on free legal aid. He said the accused is working in the meat industry and earns €350 per week.

On the application of Sergeant Kelleher, Judge Olann Kelleher remanded the accused on bail on those conditions until February 14 to allow time for directions to be obtained from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

It was reported that gardaí responded to a call from a tenant in a house on Magazine Road before 5pm on January 1. Officers found the 59-year-old injured party — who is from Ukraine — in a bedroom with a towel, trying to staunch a wound to his head from which he was bleeding profusely, having been struck with a bottle.

Gardaí applied first aid until HSE paramedics arrived and he was rushed by ambulance to Cork University Hospital for treatment, where he was later described as being in serious but stable condition.

It was reported the incident followed a drinking session at the rented accommodation, where a row broke out and the assault was committed.

Gardaí have appealed to the public for assistance in the investigation of the case. They are particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have been in the area between 4pm and 5pm on New Year’s Day and may have witnessed any signs of a disturbance to contact them.