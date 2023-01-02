Two men arrested after serious assault in Dublin city

The pair will appear in court this morning
Anne's Lane in Dublin city cetnre

Mon, 02 Jan, 2023 - 09:47
David Kent

Two men have been arrested after a serious assault in Dublin city saw two other men left in hospital with injuries.

The incident took place around 11.20pm on Sunday evening in Anne's Lane, between Grafton St and Dawson St.

Gardaí say that two men (aged in their 20s) were seriously assaulted on the street. 

Both men were removed to St. James' Hospital where they were treated for their injuries.

Having searched the area in the aftermath, two other men (aged in their early 20s) were stopped by officers.

They were arrested and taken to Pearse Street Garda station where they were detained.

A Garda spokesperson said: "Both men have since been charged in relation to the assault and are due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice, Court Number 3 this morning Monday 2nd January, 2022 at 10.30a.m."

The spokesperson concluded by noting that investigations are ongoing.

