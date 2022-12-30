Fresh appeal for information on murder of Clare man 20 years ago

Gardaí have renewed an appeal for information on the brutal murder of a man in Clare 20 years ago.

Sean Poland was murdered in his home on New Year's Eve, December 31, 2002.

After being out socialising with his partner at the Round House Pub on Limerick's High Street, the pair headed back to their home to Ardnacrusha, Co Clare shortly after 11pm.

After they arrived, his partner lit a fire in the living room while Sean went into the kitchen to prepare some food.

As the couple settled in for the night, the doorbell of their home rang. Thinking it was a neighbour or friend calling over to wish Sean and his partner a happy New Year, he answered the door. As he opened it, four armed men rushed inside, entered the living room, and grabbed Sean's partner and bound her hands behind her back with a cable from the television.

In the hallway, the men then threatened Sean, demanding he tell him where in the house they could find cash.

Thereafter, his partner heard a gunshot. The men then stole a sum of money from Sean's partner's handbag and fled the scene on foot.

Gardaí at Sean Poland's home in Clare on New Year's Day, 2003. File Picture: Liam Burke/Press 22

After freeing herself, Sean's partner found him in the hallway with a gunshot wound in his stomach.

Sean's partner ran to a neighbour's to raise the alarm, but unfortunately, Sean did not survive.

Gardaí believe Sean Poland had no involvement in criminality whatsoever and was an innocent victim of a robbery gone wrong.

Ten years ago, the killing featured on RTÉ's Crimecall but there have been few updates in the years since.

Now, on the 20th anniversary of the murder, investigating gardaí have reiterated their appeal for information relating to the case.

They believe that there are a number of people yet to come forward who may now be in a position to assist in bringing those responsible to justice.

Anyone with information can contact investigating gardaí at Mayorstone Garda Station 061 456 980, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.