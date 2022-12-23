Woman tells court ex strangled her and threatened to 'end' her life in front of kids

A Dublin man, who allegedly “strangled” his ex-partner in front of their children, has been remanded in custody after she alleged he threatened “to end my life”.

The man, in his 30s, cannot be identified due to the Domestic Violence Act reporting restrictions. He is accused of breaching a safety order, assault, criminal damage and threatening to kill or cause serious harm to the woman.

He appeared before Judge Alan Mitchell at Dublin District Court on Friday. There was a Garda objection to bail based on the seriousness of the case.

The woman told Judge Mitchell that the incident happened when she went to collect her young children earlier this month. She wept as she alleged he was shouting, kicked her car door, and then strangled her in front of the children.

The woman told the court that her former partner said “he was going to end my life”. She was afraid and believed it was the truth, adding that “he has been torturing me, stopped me living a normal life”.

The complainant said he had contacted her family and people she knew. “I believe if he got a chance, he probably would end my life,” adding, “it has just been hell for me”.

She claimed that at the beginning of their relationship, he “started to take control” and use physical and emotional manipulation.

The accused has not yet indicated a plea and sat head bowed as she gave evidence. He called off his bail application just as his ex-partner was to be cross-examined by his solicitor.

Judge Mitchell remanded him in custody pending directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions. He said the accused must give gardaí 48 hours’ notice if he intended to make a bail application later. Judge Mitchell also granted legal aid after defence solicitor Emer O’Sullivan said her client was unemployed.