Second man arrested after woman hit by thrown item on Luas

Gardaí have made a second arrest after a woman was allegedly assaulted at a Dublin city centre red line Luas stop.

The incident took place on Thursday morning at the Jervis Luas stop when it is alleged the woman was hit by an item thrown by a man in his early 30s as he was getting off the tram.

The item hit her on the head and a man was later arrested in connection with the incident.

The man was taken to Store Street Garda Station and was charged with public order offences with a court date pending.

A second man, aged in his 20s, was arrested on Thursday. He has since been charged with public order offences and is due to appear before court at a later date.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.

Any persons who travelled on this Luas on Tuesday morning and can assist gardaí with their investigation is asked to contact Store Street Garda Station 01 666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.