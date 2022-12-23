Woman rang gardaí from Poland to report alleged assault of daughter

A Polish woman was too frightened to phone the gardaí about her partner allegedly assaulting her in Cork in the early hours of the morning but she phoned her mother in Poland who alerted the gardaí.

Garda Elaine Gallery arrested the 40-year-old man and charged him today with assault causing harm to the partner, who was not present at Cork District Court for the case as she was in another court seeking a barring order against him under the Domestic Violence Act.