Drunk woman called garda 'fat ginger c***' during lockdown disturbance at Cork hostel

A woman pulled the face mask down on a garda’s face when he was dealing with a drunken disturbance which she caused at a hostel during a period of Covid restrictions.

Garda Alan Hourihan testified at Cork District Court that Fiona McGill was aggressive towards him and shouted during the incident, “F*** off, you fat ginger c***. I’ll f***ing punch the head off you.” Fiona McGill, 43, of no fixed address, was convicted by Judge Marian O’Leary for obstructing Garda Hourihan, engaging in threatening behaviour and being drunk and a source of danger.

The garda said McGill was staying at Oscar’s hostel on Lower Glanmire Road, Cork, where the incident occurred on February 15, 2021, but was required to leave that accommodation after it happened.

He said she was of no fixed address and had been living for a time in Inchigeelagh, Co Cork. Judge O’Leary issued a warrant for her arrest to be brought before the court for sentencing.

Garda Hourihan said a lot of people were gathered in the hallway of Oscar’s hostel on Lower Glanmire Road, Cork, where he saw Fiona McGill leaning against a wall to stay standing.

She made the abusive comment to the garda and threatened to strike him. He told her he was going to arrest her at 6pm that day.

“As I was arresting her, she became very aggressive and pulled the face mask off my face. I went to place handcuffs on Fiona McGill and she resisted while I attempted to do so, obstructing me in the course of my duties.

“I drew my retractable ASP baton and placed it on my shoulder. I warned her I would use force if she did not comply. She got a fright at that and complied immediately on my request and I placed the handcuffs on her,” Garda Hourihan testified.

