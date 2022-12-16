Man, 30s, arrested as €600k worth of cannabis seized in Dublin

A man has been arrested in connection with the seizure of €600,000 of suspected cannabis in Dublin.
A spokesperson said officers from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the Special Crime Task Force uncovered the drugs during an operation in the Rathcoole area of Dublin “targeting organised criminal activity".
Around 30kg of suspected herbal cannabis, with an estimated value of €600,000, were seized.
A man aged in his 30s was arrested at the scene.
He is currently detained at Clondalkin Garda Station under the provisions of section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.
The drugs seized will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.
"Investigations are ongoing," said the spokesperson sai.