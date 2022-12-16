Cork man jailed for interfering with parked cars in Lower Glanmire Road area 

A 36-year-old man checking one car after another in the hope of finding some that were unlocked did not know that his every move was closely monitored by garda CCTV cameras and now he has been jailed for six months.

Thomas O’Sullivan, 37, of Cork Simon Community, pleaded guilty to 20 counts of interfering with cars in the Lower Glanmire Road area in the early hours of the morning.

Sergeant John Kelleher said the multiple incidents of interference with cars were first detected by gardaí in the control room at Anglesea Street garda station.

Gardaí in the control room monitored the movements of Thomas O’Sullivan on Lower Glanmire Road via CCTV as officers were dispatched to the area.

O’Sullilvan was seen wearing camouflage clothing interfering with a number of parked vehicles. He went from one to another attempting to gain access to each vehicle.

Arrested and charged

He was then arrested at the scene and later charge with interfering with 20 parked cars. No damage was caused to any vehicle.

Sgt Kelleher said the accused man had 149 previous convictions, including six for stealing cars, six more for interfering with cars, 21 for theft, 17 for burglary, and four for robbery.

Shane Collins-Daly, defence solicitor, said: “Unfortunately, he is 37 years old and well known to the court over the years. He is residing with the Simon community. He has a difficulty with drugs since his teenage years and he has been in and out of court and prison. He comes out of custody, goes back into homelessness, and ends up back in heroin addiction and getting into difficulties around the city.

“On this occasion, essentially, he was pulling the handles of parked vehicles. He would try the handle. If the car was locked he would move on. He was being observed by the guards on CCTV at all times. That is the extent of the offending on this occasion. He was highly intoxicated.”

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed a total jail term of six months on O’Sullivan.