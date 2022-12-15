Gardaí continue to investigate man's body found wrapped in carpet in Meath

Anyone with any information should contact the Incident Room at Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 6667000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station
Gardaí continue to investigate man's body found wrapped in carpet in Meath

Gardaí on the scene in Kilbride last weekend. Picture: Garrett White

Thu, 15 Dec, 2022 - 09:08
Steven Heaney

Gardaí have reiterated an appeal for information on the death of a man Meath last weekend.

The body of 22-year-old Mahamud Ilyas was discovered wrapped in a carpet in an isolated isolated wooded area on farmland near Kilbride.

This morning, gardaí said that two individuals arrested on Tuesday, December 13 - a man aged in his 50s, and a male in his teens - have been released without charge. 

Files are being now being prepared for submission to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Investigating gardaí continue to appeal for information on Mahmud's murder

In particular, they are appealing to anyone who may have seen or spoken with Mahamud between 10am on Friday, December 9 and Saturday, December 10. 

They also wish to speak to anyone who was travelling along Belgree Lane, Kilbride on December on the same dates.

Motorists with dashcam footage from this location have been asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information should contact the Incident Room at Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 6667000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

More in this section

Man arrested as gardaí probe suspected fatal assault of woman Man arrested as gardaí probe suspected fatal assault of woman
Unhappy stressed mature middle aged woman looking at phone screen Elderly widow defrauded out of family home by daughter, court finds
Coronavirus - Mon Feb 8, 2021 Men threatened to 'split gardaí in two' as they tried to arrest driver after crash in Cork
GardaiPlace: Meath
<p>Gardaí received a report of an alleged assault when a woman presented herself at Newbridge Garda Station in the early hours of Wednesday morning. </p>

Garda probe after man's body found in Kildare

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.295 s