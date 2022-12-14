Garda probe after man's body found in Kildare

Gardaí have launched an investigation following the discovery of the body of a man at a residence in the Newbridge area of Kildare this Wednesday.
Gardaí received a report of an alleged assault when a woman presented herself at Newbridge Garda Station in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
The woman, who is in her 30s, was later taken to Naas General hospital to receive treatment for her injuries, which are not thought to be life-threatening.
Gardaí then attended a residence in the Newbridge area of Kildare, the same location of the alleged assault, and discovered the body of a man in his 40s.
His body has since been removed from the scene and taken to the Mortuary at Naas General Hospital.
A postmortem has been scheduled for Thursday morning.
The outcome of this will determine the course of the investigation.
The scene remains preserved this evening, and investigations remain ongoing.