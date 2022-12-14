Investigation underway after €211k worth of cocaine seized in Dublin

Gardaí in Dublin have seized 3kg worth of cocaine with an estimated street value of €211,400.
Two large-scale industrial weight press units, bagging equipment and other items of drugs paraphernalia were also recovered from a residential premises yesterday morning.
The search of the premises was conducted by Gardaí from the Divisional Drugs Unit in Coolock as part of Operation Tara.
The drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for analysis.
No arrests were made during the search and investigations are ongoing, gardaí said.