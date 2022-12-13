Man who attempted to buy gun to shoot his father spared jail

A man who attempted to buy a gun so he could shoot his father has received a suspended jail sentence and is to return to Britain.

The accused pleaded guilty to an assault on his father and to the breach of a safety order, telling a judge there was "a combination of things" as to why he had wanted to cause him harm, including his father's "liberal attitude" to drug use.

At Skibbereen District Court, Sergeant Danielle Hegarty told Judge James McNulty the accused had assaulted his father in West Cork on October 13 last, punching him repeatedly in the back of the head, causing him to fall over.

Sgt Hegarty said the injuries were minor and the father then secured a safety order against his son on October 26 last.

"Gardaí received confidential information that he [the accused] was trying to secure a firearm to cause his father harm," Sgt Hegarty told the court. As a result, the father had left his home, she added.

A previous sitting of the court, in Bantry, had heard a Garda inspector outline how the accused entered Ireland on November 9 last from Britain and of his efforts to buy a firearm, which included making two deposit payments on a weapon.

In Skibbereen, the man's solicitor, Flor Murphy, described what Sgt Hegarty had told the court as "a fair summary".

'Troubled upbringing'

Mr Murphy said his client had "a rather troubled upbringing", and difficulties in adulthood. He had 11 previous convictions, including for drug use, public order, obstruction of gardaí and possession of an article that could cause injury. However, the judge heard gardaí were unaware of any convictions in the UK, where the man has lived more recently.

Mr Murphy said his client had been homeless for a time and had significant mental health issues, but he had been in supported accommodation in London, assisted by care workers, and had worked for a time in a call centre.

He said his client, who had been in custody since his arrest on November 18 last, accepted he had assaulted his father and breached the safety order, which is to last for five years. Supported accommodation is available to him on his return to London, Mr Murphy said.

The accused's father, who like the man's mother, was in court, declined to make a victim impact statement. Mr Murphy said his client apologised for what he had done.

Judge McNulty said he recalled dealing with the defendant when he was younger and that a previous probation report had outlined how he had begun using drugs at the age of 12.

"That is correct," the man said. The judge asked if this was with "some parental endorsement" and the man replied "yes", adding his mother had been "quite anti-cannabis" but as for his father: "He had a more liberal attitude".

Father 'not a very good role model'

The judge asked if this was the reason behind any recent hostility by the man towards his father, to which the man said: "It is a combination of things", including his upbringing. He said his father was "not a very good role model".

The judge was told that since his detention the defendant, who has been diagnosed with schizophrenia, has been stable and is regularly taking his medication.

Judge McNulty noted the seriousness of the offences and the burden of the man's serious mental illness, adding this was likely to have a connection to his early, heavy cannabis use.

"The court commends gardaí for their intelligence work and their timely intervention which may have saved this man and his father from much more serious consequences, which were averted, thankfully," the judge said.

He sentenced the accused to five months in prison for the assault, but suspended the sentence for five years so it mirrors the duration of the safety order.

The judge also sentenced the man to 21 days in prison for the breach of the safety order and deemed that sentence to have been served, with the man to leave for the UK in the next seven days. He is to be accompanied by his mother who will ensure his return to his supported lodgings.