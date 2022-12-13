Corkman told arresting officers of 'his delight' about assault of two gardaí in Ballyfermot

A 55-year-old Cork man told gardaí arresting him in the city that he was delighted to hear that two of their garda colleagues were seriously assaulted in a recent incident in Ballyfermot.

Judge Olann Kelleher jailed Francis Kearns for five months at Cork District Court.

Sergeant John Kelleher said one of several recent incidents involving threatening and drunken behaviour by the accused occurred on November 22. “He became aggressive. It escalated to the point where he was roaring and shouting several sexually violent references and shouting fictional stories about gardaí.

“He spoke at length about his delight regarding the two gardaí in Ballyfermot who were badly assaulted.”

In another incident on October 4 outside the Oliver Plunkett Bar, Francis Kearns of Mount Rivers, Carrigaline, County Cork, was described as highly aggressive with staff.

Sgt Kelleher said: “The defendant informed Garda Eimear Reilly she was ‘a nice little bird’. He said he was barred from the premises but felt like giving it a go. She directed him to leave the area but he replied that he had no respect for gardaí or the courts, he wasn’t afraid of prison. and that he hated women.

"He clenched his fists and it required Garda Reilly and two further colleagues to arrest him.”

Among the multiple charges he pleaded guilty to obstruction, being drunk and a danger and engaging in threatening behaviour.

Judge Olann Kelleher said:

The alarming thing is that he shouts at gardaí after his arrest that he has no respect for courts, no respect for gardaí, no respect for prison and most alarmingly no respect for women and he shouts sexually explicit comments.

On August 6, he turned up at Paddy Power’s betting office on Main Street, Carrigaline, and when approached by Garda Stephen Cleary, Kearns shouted: “Shove it up your hole.”

At Main Street Ballincollig, he was arguing with staff at Trade House and shouted abusively at gardaí, and did likewise at Mount Rivers in Carrigaline on another occasion.

Most recently on December 8 in Cork city centre by Fast Al’s on Oliver Plunkett Street he was shouting at passers-by when large amounts of people were shopping in the area.

Before the latest convictions were imposed on the 55-year-old he had total previous convictions of 231, including 115 for being drunk and a source of danger. And he was convicted 92 times for engaging in threatening behaviour.

Diarmuid Kelleher, defence solicitor, said: “Unfortunately Mr Kearns and alcohol don’t agree. If he gets involved in taking alcohol it invariably ends up in him mouthing off. He did well for a while staying off alcohol and detoxing in St. Helen’s in Blarney. He had a serious heart problem recently diagnosed. Drink is one of the causes for this.”