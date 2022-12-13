Man arrested over attempted murder of two police officers in Co Tyrone

Officers from the PSNI at the scene in Strabane (PA)

Tue, 13 Dec, 2022 - 15:19
Rebecca Black, PA

A man has been arrested over the attempted murder of two police officers in Co Tyrone.

The 28-year-old was arrested in Strabane under the Terrorism Act, and taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite in Belfast for questioning.

A property in the town was also searched and a number of items were seized.

The two police officers had been on patrol in the Mount Carmel Heights area of Strabane on November 17 when a bomb was detonated at the side of their vehicle.

Neither officer was injured in the attack, which caused a major security alert in the area, affecting more than 1,000 residents.

The attempted murder investigation continues, and police are appealing to anyone with information to contact them on 101.

Additionally, information and media can be provided to police through the Major Incident Public Portal link at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI22A02-PO1

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

