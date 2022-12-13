Woman, 50s, killed, two others injured in Ballingeary crash

A woman has died and two other people have been seriously injured after a car collided with a number of pedestrians at Dromanallig in Ballingeary, Co Cork, in the early hours of this morning.

The incident occurred at approximately 1.10am.

One woman, aged in her early 50s, was fatally injured as a result of the collision.

Her body has been removed to Cork University Hospital where a post mortem will take place in due course.

Two other pedestrians, both aged in their 40s, were also taken to Cork University Hospital with serious injuries.

The male driver of the car, 40s, and his passengers were uninjured in the crash.

Gardaí say that the Main Street in Ballingeary Village is currently closed pending a technical examination of the scene by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions have been put place.

They are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Macroom Garda Station on (026) 20590, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.