Woman, 50s, killed, two others injured in Ballingeary crash

Gardai are appealing for any information to help with their investigation
Woman, 50s, killed, two others injured in Ballingeary crash

Gardaí say that the Main Street in Ballingeary Village is currently closed pending a technical examination of the scene by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. File Picture

Tue, 13 Dec, 2022 - 08:39
David Kent

A woman has died and two other people have been seriously injured after a car collided with a number of pedestrians at Dromanallig in Ballingeary, Co Cork, in the early hours of this morning.

The incident occurred at approximately 1.10am.

One woman, aged in her early 50s, was fatally injured as a result of the collision.

Her body has been removed to Cork University Hospital where a post mortem will take place in due course.

Two other pedestrians, both aged in their 40s, were also taken to Cork University Hospital with serious injuries.

The male driver of the car, 40s, and his passengers were uninjured in the crash.

Gardaí say that the Main Street in Ballingeary Village is currently closed pending a technical examination of the scene by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions have been put place.

They are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Macroom Garda Station on (026) 20590, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

More in this section

Irish Examiner teams up with St Vincent de Paul for Christmas charity campaign Irish Examiner teams up with St Vincent de Paul for Christmas charity campaign
Waterford boy, 7, showed 'strength of character way beyond his years', funeral hears Waterford boy, 7, showed 'strength of character way beyond his years', funeral hears
Safety concerns halted Cork City lights switch-on plans Safety concerns halted Cork City lights switch-on plans
GardaiPlace: CorkPlace: Ballingeary
Woman, 50s, killed, two others injured in Ballingeary crash

Ian Bailey says he has information which may be of use to du Plantier investigation

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.266 s