Jonathan Dowdall: Gerard Hutch said he and another man had shot David Byrne

Ex-Sinn Féin councillor Jonathan Dowdall has taken to the stand against his former co-accused Gerard 'The Monk' Hutch, giving evidence that Mr Hutch said that he and another man had shot Kinahan cartel member David Byrne at the Regency Hotel.

Dowdall also told prosecution counsel Sean Gillane SC that Mr Hutch said he "wasn't happy" about Mr Byrne being killed. Asked by Mr Gillane if Mr Hutch had said who had shot Mr Byrne at the Regency Hotel in 2016, Dowdall replied: "He said it was him and 'Mago' Gately".

Amid heightened security arrangements at the Criminal Courts of Justice on Monday on Parkgate Street in Dublin, key witness Jonathan Dowdall gave evidence in the trial of Mr Hutch (59), last of The Paddocks, Clontarf, Dublin 3, who denies the murder of Mr Byrne (33) during a boxing weigh-in at the Regency Hotel on February 5, 2016.

Dowdall was brought into court by two gardaí and three prison officers through the jury entrance rather than the cells or public entrance. Facing the three accused men, who are sitting together in the dock of the non-jury court, Dowdall described the events leading up to the Regency shooting and its aftermath to a packed courtroom.

Hotel booking

Giving evidence on Monday from the jury box, Dowdall told Mr Gillane that he and his father Patrick were travelling back to Dublin from Strabane in Co. Tyrone on the evening of February 4, 2016, when Patsy Hutch called his "Da" and asked was the hotel room at the Regency booked for the Hutch's as had been requested.

"Da said he had forgot so Da rang Trish and Trish rang up the hotel. She gave her own name and reserved the room by Visa card and we drove home," he said.

Dowdall told Mr Gillane that his father had not told him anything about "a call" from Patsy the previous night on February 3. "Patsy had called to the house and asked me Da to get Trish to book a room in the Regency Hotel for a friend of his, that was nothing unusual, we booked rooms, holidays and flights for Patsy on visa cards and there was never any problem," he said.

Dowdall said he drove his father home to the Navan Road after the phone call from Patsy and his 'Da' got his passport as he needed identification for booking the room. The witness said that they drove to the Regency Hotel and his father went inside, gave his name and paid for the room. Dowdall said he remained in his jeep until his father came back and that the arrangement was that they would drop into Patsy's house on Champions Avenue.

"I rang Patsy to say we were on the way to the house with the key and we were told to leave them on Richmond Road. We went to Richmond Road, half way down to the garage and Gerard came and my father gave him the cards," said Dowdall.

The witness said Gerard Hutch had approached his vehicle on the passenger side and that he was on his own. Dowdall said he was not expecting Gerard Hutch to be there. "He just said thanks, nothing said at all," he added. Dowdall said he and his father went home.

Gerard Hutch 'in a panic'

Asked about what happened after the shooting at the Regency Hotel, Dowdall said he was contacted to meet Gerard Hutch in a small park in Whitehall and that a picture had appeared in the Sunday World newspaper of two people running out of the hotel.

The State's witness told the court that Gerard Hutch was on his own in the park that morning and had asked him if he had spoken to his brother Patsy. "I said no. He said did I see the paper, the Sunday World. I said I had seen it and I told him who I thought a person looked like and he said the same - the person in drag".

The ex-politician said that Gerard Hutch was in a panic; "he wasn't any other time I had ever seen him".

"He told me it was them at the hotel. I don't know who he was referring to but said it was him and them at the hotel. He told me he was upset. He told me it was them in the hotel and said he wasn't happy about the shooting of the young lad David Byrne and about David Byrne being killed," continued Dowdall.

Asked by Mr Gillane if Mr Hutch had said who it was that shot Mr Byrne, Dowdall replied: "He said it was him and 'Mago' Gately".

In other trials before the Special Criminal Court, gardaí have given evidence that 'Mago' Gately survived two attempts on his life from criminals who believed him to be involved in the Regency Hotel murder.

"He [Gerard Hutch] was very agitated and wasn't himself. He seemed genuine. I think he knew the shit was hitting the fan and he was upset I believed over the killing," said the witness.

"He said there was going to be a lot of innocent people killed; family and friends," he continued. "I just wanted out of the park. I was worried over the room being booked," said Dowdall.

'Punishment shooting'

Earlier in his testimony Dowdall told the court that in 2015 he was told that Patrick Hutch Jnr was being accused of trying to kill Daniel Kinahan in Spain. Dowdall said he was told Patrick did not do it, that he wasn't involved, but the Kinahans demanded €200,000 from the Hutch family. Dowdall later found out that the €200,000 was compensation for a boxer who had been shot during the attempt on Kinahan's life.

At some point Gary Hutch was "more or less held hostage" and Patrick had to "hand himself in for a punishment shooting". Dowdall said he believed that happened in Drumcondra. He added: "Patrick went with a family member and was shot and was brought to the Mater hospital. I was told it was Daniel Kinahan himself who shot him."

The €200,000 was also paid, Dowdall said, but Patsy Hutch told Dowdall that the Kinahans made more demands for money before Gary Hutch was shot dead in September 2015.

Sadie Byrne and James 'Jaws' Byrne were in court to hear Dowdall, who facilitated the murder of their son David during the Hutch Kinahan feud, testify for the State.

The trial continues this afternoon before presiding judge Ms Justice Tara Burns sitting with Judge Sarah Berkeley and Judge Grainne Malone.

Charges and convictions

Dowdall (44) - a married father of four with an address at Navan Road, Cabra, Dublin 7 - was due to stand trial for Mr Byrne's murder alongside Mr Hutch but pleaded guilty in advance of the trial to a lesser charge of facilitating the Hutch gang by making a hotel room available for use by the perpetrators the night before the attack.

Dowdall - who previously served as an elected Sinn Féin councillor in the north inner city ward in May 2014 and resigned less than one year later - was jailed by the Special Criminal Court for four years for the facilitation offence. Following Dowdall's sentence on October 3, a nolle prosequi - a decision not to proceed - was entered on the murder charge against the former Dublin city councillor.

Dowdall's father Patrick Dowdall (65) was jailed for two years before the Regency trial started after he also admitted his part in booking the hotel room for the raiders.

Both Jonathan and Patrick Dowdall have pleaded guilty to participating in or contributing to activity intending to or being reckless as to whether such participation or contribution could facilitate the commission of a serious offence by a criminal organisation or any of its members, to wit the murder of David Byrne, by making a room available at the Regency Hotel, Drumcondra, Dublin 9 for that criminal organisation or its members, within the State on February 4, 2016.

Mr Byrne, from Crumlin, was shot dead at the hotel in Whitehall, Dublin 9 after five men, three disguised as armed gardaí in tactical clothing and carrying AK-47 assault rifles, stormed the building during the attack, which was hosting a boxing weigh-in at the time. The victim was shot by two of the tactical assailants and further rounds were delivered to his head and body.

Mr Byrne died after suffering catastrophic injuries from six gunshots fired from a high-velocity weapon to the head, face, stomach, hand and legs.

Mr Hutch's two co-accused - Paul Murphy (61), of Cherry Avenue, Swords, Co. Dublin and Jason Bonney (50), of Drumnigh Wood, Portmarnock, Dublin 13 have pleaded not guilty to participating in or contributing to the murder of David Byrne by providing access to motor vehicles on February 5, 2016.