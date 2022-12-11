Woman arrested after man found dead at Navan home

A woman has been arrested the body of a man was found at an address in Navan, Co Meath (Niall Carson/PA)

Sun, 11 Dec, 2022 - 10:29
Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

A woman has been arrested in connection with the death of a man in Co Meath.

The body of a man in his 40s was found at an address in Academy Street in Navan on Saturday.

The body remains at the scene, which has been preserved for forensic and technical examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

The Office of the State Pathologist and local coroner have been notified.

A woman in her 30s has been arrested and is currently detained at Kells Garda Station.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room at Navan Garda Station on 046 903 6100 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Officers said the investigation is not linked to the discovery of a body in “unexplained circumstances” in Ashbourne, Co Meath, on Saturday.

