'I am a model husband', man accused of shaking his wife until she fell to the floor told court

A middle-aged woman wept in court as her husband was granted bail to return home despite her claims he had grabbed her by the lapels and shaken her to the floor.

As it emerged at the end of the in-camera hearing at Cork District Court the accused man was going to be released on bail he asked: “Your honour, can I say one more thing?”

Judge Olann Kelleher said he could say what he wanted to say. The accused then said: “I am a model husband.”

Garda Keith Shire arrested the accused on December 7 for alleged breach of a protection order by putting his wife in fear.

The complainant was granted an interim protection order back in August.

She said he made comments to her at home about not going on to apply for a barring order.

Defence solicitor Diarmuid Kelleher said: “The house has been adapted for him and he has a lot of health issues doesn’t he?”

The complainant replied: “He is still able to hit.”

She said on the morning in question he grabbed her by the lapels and shook her until she fell to the floor.

The defendant, who is in his 50s, said he did nothing wrong and he was the one who called gardaí.

She agreed he did call gardaí and that he had called them another time too.

He said: “I cooks all the dinners and looks after her. She’s supposed to be my carer. I’m the one who is taking care of her.”

As regards grabbing her and shaking her, he denied it and said: “She wasn’t even wearing a jacket.”

The complainant wept in court when he was granted bail and was told he could return home.

The complainant said she would be applying for a barring order as she had enough of him intimidating her at home.

There will be a trial, possibly early in 2023, on the charge he breached the interim protection order on December 7.