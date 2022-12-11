'I am a model husband', man accused of shaking his wife until she fell to the floor told court

Complainant wept in court when her husband was granted bail and was told he could return home
'I am a model husband', man accused of shaking his wife until she fell to the floor told court

Complainant told court she would be applying for a barring order as she had enough of of her husband intimidating her at home. Picture: Larry Cummins

Sun, 11 Dec, 2022 - 02:00
Liam Heylin

A middle-aged woman wept in court as her husband was granted bail to return home despite her claims he had grabbed her by the lapels and shaken her to the floor.

As it emerged at the end of the in-camera hearing at Cork District Court the accused man was going to be released on bail he asked: “Your honour, can I say one more thing?” 

Judge Olann Kelleher said he could say what he wanted to say. The accused then said: “I am a model husband.” 

Garda Keith Shire arrested the accused on December 7 for alleged breach of a protection order by putting his wife in fear.

The complainant was granted an interim protection order back in August.

She said he made comments to her at home about not going on to apply for a barring order.

Defence solicitor Diarmuid Kelleher said: “The house has been adapted for him and he has a lot of health issues doesn’t he?” 

The complainant replied: “He is still able to hit.” 

She said on the morning in question he grabbed her by the lapels and shook her until she fell to the floor.

The defendant, who is in his 50s, said he did nothing wrong and he was the one who called gardaí.

She agreed he did call gardaí and that he had called them another time too.

He said: “I cooks all the dinners and looks after her. She’s supposed to be my carer. I’m the one who is taking care of her.” 

As regards grabbing her and shaking her, he denied it and said: “She wasn’t even wearing a jacket.” 

The complainant wept in court when he was granted bail and was told he could return home.

The complainant said she would be applying for a barring order as she had enough of him intimidating her at home.

There will be a trial, possibly early in 2023, on the charge he breached the interim protection order on December 7.

More in this section

Garda stock Woman smashed ex's new girlfriend's door, window, and oven with golf club
Court hears singer Mary Coughlan was told alleged burglar had knife at her home Court hears singer Mary Coughlan was told alleged burglar had knife at her home
Man wants to raise ‘substantial compensation’ for Cork assault victim ahead of sentencing Man wants to raise ‘substantial compensation’ for Cork assault victim ahead of sentencing
#CourtsCrimePlace: Cork
<p>A 65-year-old man accused of attacking a woman at a college providing accommodation for Ukrainian asylum seekers has been granted bail.</p>

Bail granted to man accused of attacking woman at refugee centre

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.225 s