Case against accused adjourned to allow preparation of a book of evidence
Corkman found with €19k worth of ecstasy tablets at his home

Man accused of being in possession of MDMA, better known as ecstasy, having the drug for sale or supply, and having it for sale or supply. File picture

Thu, 08 Dec, 2022 - 19:00
Liam Heylin

A man allegedly caught with €19,000 worth of ecstasy tablets at his home in Douglas had the case against him adjourned until January to allow time for preparation and service of a book of evidence.

John Paul O’Regan, 27, of 60 Greenhills Court, Douglas, Cork, is accused of being in possession of MDMA, better known as ecstasy, having the drug for sale or supply, and having it for sale or supply when its street value exceeded €13,000 — the threshold for a possible 10-year sentence on conviction unless there are exceptional circumstances.

All three charges relate to the alleged seizure of drugs at his home on March 4, 2021.

On the application of Sergeant Gearóid Davis, Judge Olann Kelleher adjourned the case until January 17 to allow time for preparation and service of a book of evidence.

