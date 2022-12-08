Cork man who had 10 rounds of ammunition gets suspended sentence

Cork man who had 10 rounds of ammunition gets suspended sentence

A garda was present at the defendant’s home in relation to an unrelated matter when the ammunition came to light.

Thu, 08 Dec, 2022 - 21:00
Liam Heylin

Ten rounds of ammunition for a gun were found in a house at Classes Lake in County Cork and now the young man responsible for the ammunition has been given a four-month suspended jail term.

Jamie Holland of The Heathers, Classes Lake, Ovens, County Cork, pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of the ammunition at his home in Ovens on February 4, 2021.

Inspector Brendan McKenna said at Cork District Court that Garda Michael Harney was present at the defendant’s home in relation to an unrelated matter when the ammunition came to light.

Defence solicitor Frank Buttimer said the young man claimed that “while cleaning up an old house he found the ammunition and kept them to show to his grandfather who had been in the army".

 Mr Buttimer said that while the accused had been coming to garda attention at that time, his situation has stabilised and he now works in a position of some responsibility.

“This discarded material was found in his house which was visited by the guards for other reasons — long since past. He did not have this for any sinister purpose. His grandfather did have an association with the army years ago.

“This young man is now healthy, well, working normally and back on track,” Mr Buttimer said.

Judge Olann Kelleher said: “I hope this is the end of it.” 

He imposed the suspended jail term.

The sentence also covered an incident last year when he was caught with cannabis for his own use after he tried unsuccessfully to run away from gardaí on Anglesea Street.

More in this section

Ecstasy Seisure In Los Angeles Corkman found with €19k worth of ecstasy tablets at his home
Teenager at sleepover to watch 'Late Late Toy Show' was raped by friend's boyfriend Teenager at sleepover to watch 'Late Late Toy Show' was raped by friend's boyfriend
Legal law concept image Cork native who molested her son was victim of child sex abuse four decades previously
Crime#CourtsPlace: Cork
A forensic officer at the scene of the shooting (Liam McBurney/PA)

Reward of €23K offered for information on ‘ruthless’ Newry murder

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.227 s