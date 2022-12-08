Cork man who had 10 rounds of ammunition gets suspended sentence

Ten rounds of ammunition for a gun were found in a house at Classes Lake in County Cork and now the young man responsible for the ammunition has been given a four-month suspended jail term.

Jamie Holland of The Heathers, Classes Lake, Ovens, County Cork, pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of the ammunition at his home in Ovens on February 4, 2021.

Inspector Brendan McKenna said at Cork District Court that Garda Michael Harney was present at the defendant’s home in relation to an unrelated matter when the ammunition came to light.

Defence solicitor Frank Buttimer said the young man claimed that “while cleaning up an old house he found the ammunition and kept them to show to his grandfather who had been in the army".

Mr Buttimer said that while the accused had been coming to garda attention at that time, his situation has stabilised and he now works in a position of some responsibility.

“This discarded material was found in his house which was visited by the guards for other reasons — long since past. He did not have this for any sinister purpose. His grandfather did have an association with the army years ago.

“This young man is now healthy, well, working normally and back on track,” Mr Buttimer said.

Judge Olann Kelleher said: “I hope this is the end of it.”

He imposed the suspended jail term.

The sentence also covered an incident last year when he was caught with cannabis for his own use after he tried unsuccessfully to run away from gardaí on Anglesea Street.