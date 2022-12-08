Cork woman threw garden gnome at neighbour's head in early morning assault

A garden gnome was thrown at a woman’s head when she responded to a knock on the front door of her home at three o'clock in the morning.

Inspector Brendan McKenna outlined details of the alleged incident at Cork District Court.

The inspector said the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed that it would be a suitable case to be heard at district court level. Judge Olann Kelleher also accepted jurisdiction to hear the case when he heard the alleged facts.

Laura Malone, 34, of 39 St Michael’s Lawn, Mahon, Cork, is charged with assault causing harm to the other woman.

“The injured party alleged that she opened the door of her home at 3am on August 12, 2021. She was at home in bed when she heard a loud banging at her front door. She looked out and saw her friend and neighbour, Laura Malone, outside.

“She went to answer the front door to Ms Malone who was standing four or five feet away with her hands behind her back. She said, ‘Do you want a fight?’ Without warning she threw a pre-cast garden gnome at [the householder] striking her in the head.

“She was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital. She had to have six stitches to her lip and she had a large haematoma to her forehead,” Insp McKenna said.

Defence solicitor Eddie Burke applied for a copy of the prosecution statements in the case.

Judge Kelleher adjourned the case until January 18, 2023, at Cork District Court.