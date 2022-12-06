Man caught with woman in toilet cubicle bit arm of security worker while being escorted out of bar

A man who works in the hospitality industry was asked to leave the Deep South premises in Cork when was caught in a toilet cubicle with a young woman but as he was being escorted out, he bit the left arm of a member of security staff.

The Director of Public Prosecutions decided that the case against Ryan Lawlor, of Grange Court, Grange Manor, Ovens, Co Cork, could only be dealt with summarily on a plea of guilty at Cork District Court.

Inspector Sean McCarthy said the member of staff at the premises on Grand Parade, Cork, overheard the voices of two people in a cubicle in the gents' toilet.

“It was a male and a female. He knocked on the door and told them to leave and said they were no longer welcome at the premises. While being escorted out he bit the member of staff on the left forearm.

“He was restrained and later interviewed, and he fully co-operated with the gardaí,” Insp McCarthy said.

Ryan Lawlor had one previous conviction for engaging in threatening behaviour and one for being drunk and a source of danger in 2018.

Diarmuid Kelleher, solicitor, said: “He has no previous convictions for assault.”

The inspector said the injured party was informed of his right to make a victim impact statement but had declined to do so.

“He was with a female friend and he was assisting her,” Mr Kelleher said of his client.

Judge Marian O’Leary said: “Ah, come on.”

Mr Kelleher added: “They were both drunk. The security man thought there was some drug issue which there wasn’t, it was pure drunkenness.

He felt intimidated and threatened by the security man. He wrongly overreacted.

“He is 27 and works in the hospitality sector, in catering and tourism. He would be anxious to avoid a conviction for assault,” Mr Kelleher said.

Judge O’Leary said: “Of course he would. Being a gentleman in hospitality himself, how would he like to be dealt with in that manner?”

Mr Kelleher said the defendant would not like to be treated in that way.

The judge asked how bad the bite was, and Inspector McCarthy said the skin was not broken: “It was a superficial wound and he made a full recovery."

Judge O’Leary said she would strike out the charge in six months if the defendant did three things. Firstly, he is to pay €600 to the court poor box. Secondly, he is to do four hours of voluntary work per week for 20 weeks. And finally, he must do an anger management course.

The judge said that if all those things were not done by June 6, 2023, Ryan Lawlor will be convicted of assault causing harm and fined €800.

The entire incident at Deep South occurred at 11.30pm on St Patrick’s night last.