Gardaí investigating shooting at house in Carlow 

A shooting at a house in Carlow is under investigation by gardaí this morning.
The windows of a house in the Laurels estate on Tullow Road in Carlow were broken during the incident at around 6pm on Monday evening.
Nobody was injured in the incident and no arrests have been made.
The house is sealed off this morning while a technical examination is being carried out.
Gardaí said it is understood those responsible fled from the scene in a car.
Investigating gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the Laurels Estate area between 5.30pm and 6.30pm on Monday who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.
Gardaí are also appealing to those with camera footage or to any motorist with dash cam footage from the estate at the time of the incident to contact the incident room at Carlow Garda Station.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 913 6620 or at the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.