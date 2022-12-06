Three arrested after 'sophisticated growhouse operation' discovered in Galway 

Three people have been arrested following the discovery of more than €950,000 of suspected cannabis plants in Co Galway.
The search of a premises was conducted as part of Operation Tara, by Gardaí from Galway Garda Station and the Galway Divisional Drugs Unit.
“During the course of this search, Gardaí discovered a sophisticated growhouse operation within the premises and seized suspected cannabis plants worth approximately €950,000,” said a garda spokesperson.
Two men, both in their 40s, and one woman, in her 30s, were arrested at the scene.
They are currently being detained at the North Western Regional HQ under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.
The discovery took place shortly after 3.30pm on Monday in Kilcolgan, Co Galway.
All of the drugs seized will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.
Investigations are ongoing.
Speaking yesterday Chief Superintendent Gerard Roche in Galway said: "This is a significant blow to those trafficking illegal drugs in the Galway Garda Division and we will continue to tackle organised crime and drug dealers in County Galway"