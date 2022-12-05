Man, 20s, arrested following seizure of €114k of  cannabis in Kilkenny

A man in his 20s has been arrested following the seizure of herbal cannabis in Kilkenny as part of a joint operation into organised crime in the region.
More than €114,000 worth of suspected drugs was seized in the operation.
The operation took place on Monday by members of the Revenue Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), and the Kilkenny District Detective Unit/Drugs Unit.
"During the course of this operation, a male was arrested by Gardaí in Kilkenny and 7.2kg of herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of €114,800 was seized by Revenue Officers," said a garda spokesperson.
"A man, aged in his 20s, was arrested at the scene. He is being detained at Kilkenny Garda station pursuant to Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996."
Investigations are ongoing, it was added.